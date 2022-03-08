BJP leaders Poonia, Shekhawat greet Vasundhara Raje on her b'day

Jaipur, March 8 BJP state president Satish Poonia and union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among others, greeted former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on her birthday which coincides with International Women's Day.

Both the leaders used similar language in wishing the veteran leader which emphasised more on her role as national leader of the saffron party.

Poonia, in his twitter message, said: "Best wishes to BJP national vice-president and Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje. May God bless you with best health and long life."

He also called up the veteran leader and wished her on the phone.

Similarly, union minister Shekhawat in his twitter message wrote a similar message emphasising on the national role of the former CM.

He said: "Best wishes to BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje and former Rajasthan CM. I pray to God for your best health and long life," he said.

Notably, both the leaders have not been sharing a cordial relationship with Raje.

While the rift between BJP state unit and Raje team escalated with the appointment of Poonia as state president, the leader's strained relationship with Shekhawat started when she opposed her appointment as state party president before the Assembly polls in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, Raje's birthday coinciding with International Women's Day is the much talked about event where her followers have been pitching in workers from across the state to be a part of it.

Her supporters have made strong efforts to gather over a lakh workers, meanwhile, the Bundi BJP team has distanced itself from the show.

Sources said that the BJP state unit is also keeping a close eye as to which MLAs, MPs and other party workers shall attend the event.

This time, Raje shall kick off a two-day Dev Darshan Yatra from Keshavrai temple in Bundi district which will be followed by a rally and other programmes.

Raje's followers are making full efforts to mark another show of strength on her birthday to prove her mettle before the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The party has not yet decided any chief minister face for the polls while her followers want her to be the CM face.

Last year also, Raje had organised a two-day religious tour to temples on her birthday.

