BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri bypoll

Published: November 6, 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 6 The BJP is leading with a margin of 1500 votes in Gola Gokarnnath assembly segment.

BJP's Aman Giri has established a lead over his Samajwadi Party rival after the first two rounds of counting.

The SP candidate is Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.

The by-elections on this seat were held on November 3 after the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away in September.

