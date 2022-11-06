BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri bypoll
By IANS | Published: November 6, 2022 09:06 AM 2022-11-06T09:06:05+5:30 2022-11-06T09:25:30+5:30
Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 6 The BJP is leading with a margin of 1500 votes in Gola Gokarnnath assembly segment.
BJP's Aman Giri has established a lead over his Samajwadi Party rival after the first two rounds of counting.
The SP candidate is Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.
The by-elections on this seat were held on November 3 after the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away in September.
