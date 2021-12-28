BJP minority morcha to appoint social media warriors at block level

New Delhi, Dec 28 In an attempt to spread the work of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, the BJP minority morcha has started appointing social media warriors at the block level, focussing on the five poll-bound states.

"Our target is to appoint social media warriors at the mandal (block) level. To complete the process of appointment at the earliest, all the state units have been asked to appoint social media warriors at block level," Jamal Siddiqui, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority morcha national president, said.

The social media warriors will discuss and make people aware of the work of the Central government with an emphasis on the minority welfare initiatives.

Five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have been asked to complete the process by January 15.

BJP minority morcha national media in-charge Syed Yasir Jilani said that the morcha will prepare a strategy to increase its presence on social media following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

"It is the responsibility of social media warriors to spread the work of the Modi government, especially the welfare initiatives for minorities in the country in the last seven years. All the five poll- bound states have been asked to complete the process by January 15. Rest of the state units have asked to appoint social media warriors by the end of January," Jilani said.

A training programme of social media in-charges of minority morcha of all the state units was held on Monday.

In view of the upcoming elections in five states, the social media in-charges of minority morcha of all the state units were imparted training about how to reach out to the people by using various social media platforms.

It was learnt that these social media warriors will tell the minority voters about the Narendra Modi government's initiatives to educate and promote economic empowerment of the communities along with other social welfare measures.

The national and state office bearers of the minority morcha will also visit all district and block level to impart training to social media warriors.

