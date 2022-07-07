BJP misleading people in name of 'Vikas Yatra': Gujarat AAP leader

Ahmedabad, July 7 The AAP has accused the BJP of misleading the people of Gujarat by holding programmes like Vikas Yatra "with public money". The BJP does "contrary" to what it promises, AAP National Joint General Secretary Isudan Gadhvi said while addressing the media here.

The AAP leader said, "The BJP government repeatedly plays with the sentiments of the people. It had promised to make Gujarat malnutrition free in 2012; now there are more than three lakh malnourished children in Gujarat in 2022. Recently Gujarat Chief Minister said that the BJP works upon what they promised. But I would say, in Gujarat, whatever the BJP promises, it does the exact opposite."

Gadhvi claimed that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP state chief C.R. Patil have "admitted that corruption is rampant in many government departments". Despite this, non of the corruption allegations were investigated till now.

"In 2017, the BJP had said that the income of farmers will be doubled by 2022 but today the situation is such that their expenses have increased. It had said that by 2022, the water of Narmada will be delivered to 18,45,000 hectares of land. This is also not made possible. In 2007 and in 2012, 'bhumipujan' of the land for Kalpasar Project was performed twice, but today even in 2022, corruption of crores of rupees happened and no work is done for that project," the AAP leader added.

He said, "In 2013, Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had said that he would implement the report of the Swaminathan Committee, but even after eight years, it has not been implemented yet. He had also promised that no one will live in slums in Gujarat by 2022, but today more than one crore people are living in slums in the state. Apart from this, there were plans to extract gas from the KG basin but crores of rupees of corruption took place in it too."

"The AAP government in Punjab has made electricity free within three months of the formation of the government. The government should be the one that fulfills its promise as soon as possible and serves the people," Gadhvi concluded.

