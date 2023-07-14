BJP MLA Sanjay Singh marshalled out of the Bihar Assembly day after party worker dies in protest march

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 : BJP MLA Sanjay Singh was marshalled out of the Bihar Assembly on Friday, a day after one of their party workers died in a protest march amid lathicharge by the police.

Singh said that he was speaking in the Assembly about the "atrocities done by the state government" when the Speaker asked the marshals to take him away all of a sudden.

"I was condemning yesterday's incident, was speaking about the atrocities done by the state govt yesterday. Suddenly, Speaker asked the marshals to take me away and they threw me out of the Assembly house," he said.

The BJP MLA alleged that the marshalls behaved brutally with him. "I have got hurt in my head. They behaved brutally. It seems like the Speaker gave them directions to kill us," Sanjay Singh said.

"This govt is not letting us speak neither in the Assembly nor on the streets...they have invoked emergency in Bihar," he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly and observed 'black day' as their party worker Vijay Singh allegedly died of lathicharge on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, two Bihar BJP MLAs were marshalled out of Bihar Assembly after they reportedly raised the issue of the posting of teachers in the state.

The BJP staged a massive protest against the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state on Thursday. The Police allegedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons to stop party workers from marching to the Bihar Assembly.

The BJP workers were holding protest on the various demands including amended teachers recruitment policy.

Taking to Twitter, BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi who was part of the protest said, “Arrested by Bihar Police in Patna. Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge.”

Further talking to ANI, Modi said the BJP will file a case against the police officials under the section for murder. “It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this,” the former Deputy CM added.

