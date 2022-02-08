BJP MLAs' sit-in to protest stone pelting on R'sthan unit president

Jaipur, Feb 8 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Tuesday staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi Circle in Jaipur to protest the stone pelting allegedly by Congress workers in Bundi district on BJP state president Satish Poonia who raised a demand for a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak case.

About 67 MLAs including Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, BJP State President Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Whip Jogeshwar Garg and others staged a sit-in against the Congress government. The dharna of the BJP MLAs was addressed by Kataria, Poonia and Rathod.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulabchand Kataria said that the REET paper leak case is not only about 16 lakh candidates of the state but it is also a matter of crores of people of the state connected with them. The BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the paper leak so that the entire mega-scam can be exposed.

Kataria said that the REET exam affected over 1 crore people and hence the BJP will raise this issue in the assembly session starting on February 9. The reason is that the paper has not leaked, but a conspiracy has been hatched to get the paper stolen. The Congress has found a way to get jobs for its people, he alleged.

Kataria strongly condemned the attack on Poonia allegedly by Congress workers and said that we have never seen such a thing in the politics of Rajasthan that leaders of the opposition party are being attacked.

Rajendra Rathod said that the REET paper leak case is a well-planned conspiracy of the Congress government which has been done under the protection of this government. It is becoming clear that through the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, the Congress government has done the work of appeasing the Congress high command by collecting a large amount of money through the REET paper leak. The BJP will fight from the streets to the Vidhan Sabha for a CBI investigation into the Reet paper leak case, he added.

Poonia said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's decision to cancel the REET is to accept that there has been rigging in REET. Not only REET, it seems that in this regime all the examinations would have been rigged on a large scale; only a fair investigation can be done through the CBI.

Poonia said that the Congress government has tried to save the culprits by cancelling the REET. Our fight will go on till a CBI investigation is announced, he added.

