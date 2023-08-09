BJP MP slams Lalan Singh after he questions govt on Manipur situation

New Delhi, Aug 8 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday hit back at Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, after he took a swipe at the BJP-led government over the situation in Manipur.

Participating in the no-confidence motion discussion in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Bihar's Pataliputra constituency, while attacking the JD-U members, said: "I know the people of JD-U. All are junior to me. Many of them worked under my leadership. What will their leader Lalan Singh tell? I will expose them all."

Attacking the leaders from Opposition bloc INDIA, the BJP leader said: "What can you do? ... arrogant people, you can't do anything. Nothing will happen to him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). PM Modi gave world class facilities -- railway stations, airports and highways and waterways, but did not do corruption. He did so many things for the people of the country. But, he never did appeasement."

The MP said: "If there is someone for PM Modi, then it is the 140 crore people of the country. What will Modi do for himself ? He is a 'fakir'."

Yadav also said that in the last nine years, the Modi government worked for every section of the society.

Singh, who represents the Munger parliamentary constituency from Bihar, while participating in discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lower House, claimed that many of the ruling MPs do not even know what happened in Manipur.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

