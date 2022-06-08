BJP names 7 UP ministers for seat in Vidhan Parishad

Lucknow, June 8 The BJP has named its seven ministers for the election in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The seven ministers who will now find a seat in the Vidhan Parishad include deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya (who had lost the Assembly polls), Bhupendra Singh, J.P.S. Rathore, Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu, Narendra Kashyap, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari.

All of them are ministers without being members of the state legislature.

The party has named Mukesh Sharma and Banwarilal Dohre as the two other candidates.

On the basis of its strength in the state Assembly, the BJP can get nine candidates elected to the Upper House while the Samajwadi Party can get four candidates of the total 13 seats for which elections will be held on June 20 and counting of votes will be done on the same day.

However, it is unlikely that the polling will be needed and the elections may be held unopposed on the pattern of the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

