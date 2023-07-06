BJP names ex-Telangana MLA Reddy as member of National Executive

New Delhi, July 6 Prominent Telangana leader and former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy has been named as a member of the BJP National Executive in view of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

Reddy became MLA by winning from Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana as a Congress candidate in the last Assembly election but he resigned from the Congress in 2022 and joined the BJP.

Telangana Assembly polls have become more crucial for the BJP after losing the Karnataka elections. Assembly elections are to be held in the state by the end of this year and the BJP does not want to leave any stone unturned in this regard.

The BJP high command, engaged in its expansion campaign in the state, had on Tuesday declared Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy as the new party chief of Telangana and former minister Etela Rajender as the chairman of the Election Management Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor