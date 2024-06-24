BJP National President JP Nadda Named Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha today. Mr Nadda also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Cabinet.The Union Minister will be replacing Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House. During Prime Minister Modi's second tenure, Mr Goyal was the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/yLHxoBbmjq — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.Besides JP Nadda, there are 11 members of the Upper House who are in the Union Council of Ministers.In April 2024 JP Nadda was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.. Nadda was handed the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. It was earlier speculated the JP Nadda would step down from the post of BJP National president after he was sworn-in as an MP, following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.



However, it seems that Nadda is likely to retain the post, which he took over from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020. It is likely that a new BJP National President will be elected in December-January. He earlier also served as an MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly; he won the Bilaspur seat three times - 1993, 1998, and 2007 - and served as the Health Minister between 1998 and 2003.

