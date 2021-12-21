BJP parliamentary party meeting begins

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting has commenced at the Ambedkar International Center in the national capital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not attending the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel; Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, MoS Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan and other union ministers are present at the meeting.

BJP chief JP Nadda and other party MPs are also present at the meeting.

In its notice, the BJP Parliamentary Party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," its notice read.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on 23 December.

( With inputs from ANI )

