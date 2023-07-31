BJP preventing Kharge to speak in RS over Manipur, alleges Cong

New Delhi, July 31 Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP after the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak in the House on Manipur saying all saffron party MPs were "instigated to prevent him from speaking" as his voice was drowned by treasury bench.

In a tweet, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Extraordinary happenings in Rajya Sabha this afternoon. Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, is given permission to speak by the Chair. He tries to speak. All BJP MPs are instigated to prevent him from speaking. He tries to but his voice is drowned out in the din created by the Treasury benches. The House gets adjourned."

His remarks came after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time during the day after Kharge tried to speak on the Manipur issue.

The Congress-led opposition has been demanding a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue in both Houses of Parliament and also a discussion on Manipur.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

A delegation of 21 MPs of the Opposition of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had visited Manipur on Saturday and Sunday and met the affected families. They had also met Governor Anusuiya Uikey over the situation in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor