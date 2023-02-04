BJP-RSS playing with sentiments of Goa, K'taka on Mhadei issue: Cong leader

Panaji, Feb 4 Stating that BJP and RSS is playing with sentiments of Goa and Karnataka (on Mhadei issue), All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Goa, Manickam Tagore, on Saturday said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should show courage to condemn remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a Press conference in Panaji, Manickam Tagore, who was appointed as Goa in-charge last month, said that for BJP more important is election and for Congress rights of Goa people.

"BJP and RSS are not sensitive towards Goa's right, for them what is important is to win elections. They are playing politics with Karnataka and Goa," he said, after holding, Political Affairs Committee meeting.

"Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should show courage to condemn remarks of Amit Shah, who has taken away rights of people. Congress stands for Goa's welfare and will be with people. We will fight for the rights of the people," he said.

"Congress has never created rifts between states. We have always dealt with such issues on an emotional level. BJP is doing this (creating rifts) to increase their seats in Karnataka during Lok Sabha election. They are in a panic situation, because they are losing seats there," he said.

"Congress is making all preparations to come back to Goa in its original shape and we are rebuilding our organisation. We want to win the hearts of people by winning both seats of Goa in the Lok Sabha election in 2024," he said.

"I will be with Congress workers who are fighting against the corrupt BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant," he said.

He said that Congress in Goa is building new leadership by respecting also 'old' (senior) leadership. "With blessings of seniors, we will build Congress again," he said.

During a rally in Belagavi on January 28, Shah said: "Sonia Gandhi during a speech in Goa in the year 2007 said that the Congress government will not allow Mhadei water diversion to Karnataka. In 2022, Congress in their manifesto stated that Karnataka will not get a single drop of water from Mhadei. Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor