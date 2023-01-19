BJP saving WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Kumari Selja

New Delhi, Jan 19 Congress leader Kumari Selja on Thursday accused the government of saving Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and said that silence on "abuse" of sportspersons is condemnable.

Former Union Minister and party General Secretary Selja said: "Even after the cases of exploitation of sportspersons, who brought laurels to the country, came to the fore, the Central and the state governments were engaged in sheltering the accused."

In view of the allegations levelled by the wrestlers on the President of the WFI, immediate action should be taken against him, she said.

Selja said that the kind of allegations levelled by Haryana's daughters and the country's renowned wrestlers on the President of Wrestling Federation had shaken every sensitive person to the core.

"Women wrestlers struggle hard to bring laurels to the country and if the coach targets them and manage to become BJP MP, then no parent would even think of sending their children into field of sports," she said.

The former Union Minister said that this whole matter should be thoroughly investigated and till then, all the victimised women wrestlers should get the protection of the central forces because the allegations of exploitation may pose a threat to their lives.

The former Union Minister said that today the daughters of Haryana, the land from where the Prime Minister of the country had given the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', were struggling to get justice for the "incidents" that happened with them.

"They were trying to make their voice reach to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, neither any BJP leader was saying anything, nor the Prime Minister was giving assurance of any concrete action," Selja added.

"This shows the difference between the statements and the actions of the BJP. Otherwise, by now, action would have been taken against the BJP MP," said Kumari Selja.

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had on Wednesday accused the WFI President of sexually harassing the female wrestlers, a charge which was denied by him.

