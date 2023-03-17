BJP seeks action against Bihar minister over murder case 'links'

Patna, March 17 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded action against Bihar cabinet minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri who has been accused of being involved in a murder case.

A youth, Rahul Sahani, was killed in February in Muzaffarpur by motorcycle-borne assailants. He, along with several others, were staging a 'dharna' against a government project.

Sahani's mother has alleged that "the murder was carried out on the directions of Information and Broadcasting minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori".

On Friday, the BJP legislators urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify the government's stand on the matter in the Assembly.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, said: "The chief minister had assured the house of a high-level investigation into this matter. What is the status of it?

"The deceased's mother Manju Devi on Thursday in a statement claimed that the attackers were threatening her and said that they had killed her son... Manju Devi and her family members are living in fear and the police are not taking action against the accused," he added.

Even as BJP MLAs sought a response regarding action in the case from the government CM Nitish Kumar did not provide any response.

Miffed by the "inaction of the state government", the BJP legislators went to the Well, and sat on 'dharna' for a few minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor