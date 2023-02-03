BJP slams AAP for questioning ED over excise policy case

New Delhi, Feb 3 The BJP on Friday slammed the Aam Adami party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Anyone trying to question the ED is trying to question the apex court. The judiciary has upheld that ED's job is to mitigate corruption in the country. The way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is questioning the ED, it is becoming clear that Arvind Kejriwal is with those who indulge in corruption. Kejriwal does not want corruption to end in this country."

She also alleged that the ED chargesheet makes it clear that "AAP has an alliance with unregulated businesses".

"The ED has proved through its investigation that AAP was indulging in corruption under the guise of liquor policy. Along with this, the agency also revealed that Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were also involved in this," Lekhi said.

The court on Thursday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against five individuals and seven companies in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy, which was withdrawn last year by the AAP government after a CBI probe was recommended into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor