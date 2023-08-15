BJP slams Bihar CM after sub-inspector's murder in Samastipur dist

Patna Aug 15 After the murder of a sub-inspector in Samastipur district, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary claimed that Nitish Kumar has established Gunda Raj in the state and the murder of sub-inspector is an example of it.

“The murder of Samastipur’s sub-inspector is an extremely unfortunate incident. Nitish Kumar is sick now and so is his party. Now, he is making Bihar a sick state. Criminals, sand mafias, liquor mafias, land mafias are openly roaming in the state and cops are becoming targets of it,” Chaudhary said.

“The good governance has ended in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is killing democracy. He should resign from the post of chief minister,” he said.

Nand Kishore Yadav, a sub-inspector and the in-charge of Mohanpur outpost in Samastipur district, sustained gunshot injury in his forehead on Tuesday around 3 a.m. after around buffalo smugglers opened fired on the police team.

Yadav, who was injured while chasing cattle smugglers, succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

