BJP slams Gehlot for criticising PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for terming PM Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme as "incomplete".

He said, "The whole country says that Ayushman Bharat is an excellent scheme. Ashok Gehlot Ji does not like the good plans of Modi Ji. He either does not implement the schemes of PM Modi or stops the functioning of the schemes. Like PM Awas Yojana, the best scheme has been stopped in Rajasthan. The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana scheme was also stopped because Modi ji was becoming popular through it."

"When BJP was in power in Rajasthan, Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana (BSBY) was the best health scheme in Rajasthan. It was systematic, as it was under the BJP. Ashok Gehlot ji stopped the scheme as soon as he became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and a new scheme in the name of Mahatma Gandhi was adopted. Everyone knows that the scheme did not even last for 2 years. Now the Chief Minister has brought Chiranjeevi Yojana."

"Perhaps Ashok Gehlot does not know or is in the illusion that the people think that the money which is due to the public is due to the Bhamashah Mahatma Gandhi Insurance Health Scheme. Due to this, Chief Minister Chiranjeev Yojana has been implemented in a manner so far. The scheme has not been implemented yet and they are promoting this by going to Gujarat," he added.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Gujarat said that "PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme is incomplete" and requested PM Narendra Modi to follow and implement Rajasthan's health model.

Gehlot said, "We have come here to win elections. PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme is incomplete. I have requested PM Narendra Modi to follow and implement the health model of Rajasthan in the whole country. This scheme is the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme."

The political parties have begun preparing for the Gujarat Assembly election scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the senior observer of the party for the Gujarat elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

