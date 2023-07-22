BJP slams Nitish govt over Muzaffarpur murder, Begusarai assault

Patna, July 22 The Bihar BJP on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the triple murder in Muzaffarpur, and the recent incident of assault in Begusarai wherein two persons including a 20-year-old woman were thrashed after stripping them.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "It is a complete failure of Nitish Kumar government as three persons were gunned down while three others sustained injuries in Muzaffarpur. I am going to Muzaffarpur to console the family members of the victim and then go to Begusarai."

Reacting to the "naked parade" incident of Manipur and the JD-U's demand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over it, Sinha said: "It was an unfortunate incident and the Prime Minister has expressed deep concerns over it. Similar incident happened in Begusarai where a Dalit girl was humiliated and stripped. It is unacceptable. Will Nitish Kumar, who is also the Home Minister of the state, would resign from the post?”

BJP MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav said that the law and order has "completely failed" in the state and Nitish Kumar has "no control" over it. Nitish Kumar should resign from his post, he demanded.

Meanwhile, Begusarai district Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said that the main accused who was visible in a purported video of the incident has been arrested.

"We have arrested main accused Kishan Kumar Chaurasia. He has admitted to his involvement in the crime. We will seek his custody after producing him in the court. We have registered an FIR against the accused under POCSO Act, and other relevant sections on the basis of the victim woman's statement. We have also constituted a dedicated team to arrest three more persons," he added.

In Muzaffarpur, three persons, identified as Ashutosh Shahi (45), Nizamuddin and Rahul Kumar (34), were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday. Two persons, identified as Sayyed Kashim Hussaian and Om Nath Singh, were injured in the incident.

Muzaffarpur police has constituted six teams to nab the assailants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor