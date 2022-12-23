BJP spokesman lodges complaint against Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 23 Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi has lodged a complaint against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, party's state president Naresh Uttam Patel in the Lucknow MP/MLA court in connection with the use of derogatory language used against him by a Twitter handle operated by the SP Media cell.

The court fixed January 7 as the next date of hearing.

In his complaint, Tripathi accused the SP Media Cell of using "salacious language for his family members" after he routinely tweeted against the SP and its political standing.

He said that the handle has been consistently making derogatory references against him and his family since December 1.

Tripathi said that as a state spokesperson of the party, it was his job to react against his party's political opponent.

Tripathi attached the screenshots of the tweets made by @MediaCellSP, which describes itself as "Official Samajwadi party Media cell. Tripathi especially attached the screenshots of SP Media Cell tweets that made offending references to a host of senior BJP leaders.

The UP BJP spokesperson said that initially he shrugged off the offensive comments made against him as "out of sheer political vendetta".

"However, the handle kept 'hurling abusive language' that dented the image of me and my family," he said in the complaint.

When asked, SP's state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, said that he was not aware of the development.

