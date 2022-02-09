BJP stoking hijab row to hide corruption, says Congress

New Delhi, Feb 9 The Congress has come out in open support of the students protesting for the girls' right to wear hijab. The party has accused the BJP of stoking hijab issue to hide corruption. The Congress said that Bengaluru is hub of education and jobs, the multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural identity of the city and Karnataka has been a guiding principle of growth.

Congress General Secretary In charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote an open letter and said, "Mired by the stench of corruption & mis-governance, BJP Govt of Karnataka and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka's students & youth."

He said that he would request the parents, students & children to not let the self-serving rhetoric of the 1 per cent of the fanatics on either side to sacrifice your future as they are not interested in your education, your academic excellence, your bright future but only in propping up their failed political interests.

Student community has faced a serious setback in academics & acquiring gainful knowledge for last two years due to Covid as also BJP Govt's sheer incompetence to meet the challenge, he said.

"There are many exams coming up, PUC exams being the most important. When our students are busy in preparation for the exams, these lumpen elements want Karnataka's future i.e student community, to fight with each other on symbols and with stones & knives," Surjewala added.

If students and children succumb to their nefarious design, the future will be jeopardised at the altar of their politics. Also, the freedom and equality that the Constitution gave us would be meaningless, he further said.

"Let's reject this agenda of hate and continue being friends, holding hands and walking together for a better future. In this land of Holy Shankaracharya, Ramanuja & Basavanna, the Hindu-Muslim-Christian-Buddhist-Parsis have coexisted for thousands of years. In fact, we have come to respect each other's culture and practices with pride," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor