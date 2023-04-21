BJP supporter offers free legal aid to Atiq's killers

Shahjahanpur, April 21 A BJP supporter in Shahjahanpur has offered to provide free legal support to the three men who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj last week.

Ragini Singh, who runs a local social group, Hinduism Art and Culture Foundation, said: "These boys have displayed tremendous courage in eliminating the terrorists and helped our society. Since they belong to poor backgrounds, we will give them every possible legal aid through our foundation."

