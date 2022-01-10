BJP to deploy an IT expert in each Uttarakhand Assembly constituency for expediting party meetings, virtual rallies ahead of polls

With COVID-19 restrictions in place ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to make use of technology and has decided to deploy one IT expert in every constituency of the state to expedite the party's meetings, virtual rallies, campaigns and other programmes.

The decision of the party comes after the Election Commission of India barred political parties from organizing roadshows and rallies till January 15.

The IT experts will facilitate uninterrupted meetings and other programmes that the party will be holding online.

Uttarakhand General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar toldthat the party is fully ready to carry out all important meetings at booth and state level virtually.

"The party has planned everything. As per our preparations, we can give a one-way address to 1,000 people simultaneously. At least 500 people can be taken on an interactive virtual platform," Kumar said.

He further said that a studio will be opened in Dehradun to serve as a central link of all virtual meetings and programmes. "The studio will be ready is a day or two," Kumar said.

According to the BJP leader, the studio will have a dais for seating two people. Besides, the studio will have a provision to send a link to all people of a particular constituency on their mobile phones if the party proposes to hold a virtual rally there. People can join through it.

BJP has also proposed to construct a war room IT cell in the capital, Dehradun. With this in place, the party can hold virtual meetings with 15 senior leaders at a time.

Kumar also said that the with this IT system, the party will be able to cover more than 10 Vidhan Sabhas seats in a day.

He said that if there is a rally of national BJP leaders, who live in Delhi, then Dehradun office will be connected to Delhi office following which they will be able to address people of different constituencies.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly will be held on February 14 while the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

