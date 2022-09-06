BJP to hold meeting for considering shortcomings in 144 'weak' constituencies before LS 2024 polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to hold a meeting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday evening.

According to the sources, the meeting is likely to take place at 4.30 pm where prominent dignitaries of the party including Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Joint Secretary Organization V Satish along with cluster incharge of constituencies will be present.

The 144 constituencies of Lok Sabha have been divided into different clusters each with a minister in charge.

Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Narendra Tomar, Sanjeev Balyan and Mahendra Pandey are amongst the 14-15 prominent ministers who were given charge of these clusters.

As per the party sources, the meeting will seek a report from these cluster incharge under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana and the ground reality of about 144 Lok Sabha constituencies will be considered. The meeting will also discuss the steps that the party should take to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

The Ministers were given a deadline of August 31 to prepare these reports which shall be considered in the meeting today.

Several ministers in the PM Modi cabinet were assigned with the task to maintain the report after Home Minister Amit Shah and Party's national president JP Nadda partially visited about 144 Lok Sabha seats where they are weak and took the responsibility to identify the necessary steps with the intention to register victory here.

Of these 144 constituencies, most are the ones where either the party could not register a victory or were defeated due to a lesser number of votes. Keeping this in view, several ministers were asked to prepare a report by residing in two or three Lok Sabha constituencies to identify the measures that can help them win.

All cluster incharge visited almost all the assigned Lok Sabha constituencies and have also identified the steps that need to be taken to ensure victory there.

In the meeting, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santosh will understand the ground reality of these constituencies and further discuss their strategy to win the Lok Sabha seat, here.

( With inputs from ANI )

