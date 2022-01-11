BJP to launch door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of elections

BJP in Uttar Pradesh is likely to launch a door-to-door poll-bound campaign across the state, for the upcoming elections from Tuesday. This will be challenging for other ruling parties especially for Samajwadi Party, the BJP will highlight their achievements in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government.



BJP’s UP unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Monday that, “After apprising the state’s every assembly constituency of the government’s achievement through Jan Vishwas Yatras, the BJP will start a door-to-door campaign from Tuesday.”

“Under this campaign, party leaders and workers will reach out to people following the Covid protocol and will inform people about the work done by the central and state governments for farmers, workers, women and youths," he added.

The party will reach every state household falling under all 92,821 polling centers in the state. According to BJP there are 35 million-plus government schemes are present in the state under the rule of CM Yogi, and the party will focus more on this intend during the door-to-door campaign.

BJP will launch “LED Raths” with large screens after the festival of Makar Sankranti, to give their messages. The state BJP chief said, "All MPs, MLAs, ministers, public representatives and party officials will be a part of this campaign."