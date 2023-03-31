BJP to name LoP for Rajasthan Assembly on April 2

Jaipur, March 31 After appointing C.P. Joshi as Rajasthan BJP President recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon announce the new Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh, who was in Jaipur on Friday, told mediapersons: "A meeting of party MLAs will be held on April 2 in which the name of the Leader of Opposition will be announced based on the views of the legislators and the decision of the party high command."

Singh clarified that the party MLAs will finally decide who will be the Leader of Opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor