BJP wants its new HQ ready ahead of 2023 polls in MP, party veterans oppose demolition of old structure

Bhopal, Sep 14 While the BJP has decided to build a new party headquarters in Madhya Pradesh by demolishing the existing party office in Bhopal, voices opposing the plan are now emerging from within the saffron camp in the state.

Sources in the BJP said the party has decided to construct a high-tech multi-storey party office ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled in end-2023.

The process has already begun with an idol of Lord Ganesha being placed at the site last week in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP BJP President V.D. Sharma, among others.

However, a group of veteran BJP leaders in the state have now opposed the decision to demolish the existing party headquarters.

Though there were concerns over the decision to demolish the existing structure located near the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal, now former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma has written to the party's national President J.P. Nadda on the issue, which has gone viral on social media.

In the three-page letter to Nadda, Sharma detailed the memories associated with the building and how BJP leaders and workers worked hard for building the party headquarters for a few decades.

Sharma compared the decision to demolish the present party office to "a mad elephant crushing its own soldiers" and appealed to the top party leadership to reconsider the move.

He also alleged that the decision was taken without taking into consideration the opinion of the veteran party leaders in the state.

The existing BJP headquarters Deen Dayal Parishar was established in 1991 during the rule of then Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa.

In his latter, Sharma mentioned that the party headquarters carry the memories of several leaders and workers, many of who are no more.

"I will urge that let the building remain at its place, and construct a new building elsewhere with a new dream for the new generations. Let the memories of Kushabhau Thakre and thousands of BJP workers remain there in the old building," Sharma wrote.

