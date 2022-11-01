BJP will form govt again in Himachal, says CM Jairam Thakur in Chamba

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur attended ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Churah Valley in Chamba district and exuded confidence in the BJP to regain victory in the upcoming assembly election. Jairam Thakur said, “BJP will definitely form government in the state after the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Hans Raj has provided roads, water, school, college, divisions, and sub-divisions where needed in the term of 5 years.”

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled five leaders from the party, for next six years for independently contesting polls against the party's official candidate. The expulsions came after several senior leaders of BJP's Himachal unit turned rebellious and filled the nominations independently when denied tickets. BJP's President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party's following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorized candidates," said a statement by the BJP. The list included the names of five leaders: former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi; former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal; former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman; Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur.