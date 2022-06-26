BJP wins Azamgarh bypoll, UP CM terms it 'result of welfare policies of double engine govt'

Just after the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Azamgarh bypoll, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the historic victory in the by-election in Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is a result of the welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government'.

"The historic victory in the by-election in the Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is the result of the welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks people of Azamgarh!," tweeted Adityanath in Hindi on Sunday.

BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur while the party candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, his nearest rival at Azamgarh.

In a setback for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and a bigger jolt personally for senior party leader Azam Khan, BJP candidate Ghanshayam Singh Lodhi won the Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections defeating SP nominee and Khan's long time associate Asim Raja. The Election Commission is yet to declare the result formally.

In Rampur, BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Whereas, SP candidate Asim Raja was handpicked by Azam Khan. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi.

The fate of many bigwigs including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was sealed today as the counting of votes took place for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states.

Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs were opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab's Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor