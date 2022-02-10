BJP workers set up 'help desks' to guide voters in Noida

Noida, Feb 10 The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have set up help desks in the city near the polling stations to assist the voters if they face any problem in understanding the voting process.

"The help desks have been set up in a bid to guide the first time voters or the people who are not aware of the voting process," a BJP worker present on a help desk near Noida Inter college told .

He said that the workers are basically assisting the voters in the process of voting. "There are several polling booths at one polling station. The voters get confused about where to go to cast their vote. So we are here to guide them," said the worker.

He informed that since morning they have visited six polling stations and helped several voters to exercise their franchise.

The polling which began at 7.00 a.m. sharp in the morning with some residents reaching their nearest polling booth as early as 6.30 a.m. has now begun picking up pace. The voter turnout at Gautam Budh Nagar till 12.30 p.m. stood at 18.43 per cent.

The BJP worker further said they see a great enthusiasm this time among the residents and people are willingly coming out of their homes to cast their vote. "We are heading towards a new India," he said.

Notably, in the last few elections, the voting percentage of the Gautam Budh Nagar district has been very less. Especially, in the assembly constituency of Noida, the voter turnout has not even been 50 per cent. To increase the voter turnout, the Noida administration has this year taken several steps to provide facilities at the polling stations. The facilities include provision for a waiting area, clean drinking water, toilets and voter assistance booths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor