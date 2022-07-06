BJP's civic poll ad provides fodder to Cong to attack ruling party in MP

Bhopal, July 6 An advertisement of BJP's Mayoral candidate for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has provided fodder to the opposition Congress to attack the ruling party, which has been in power in BMC for the last 17 years.

The advertisement released in favour of BJP's Mayoral candidate Malti Rai made as many 15 promises, to be fulfilled if the party wins the polls.

The BJP has fielded Malti Rai as its Mayoral candidate from Bhopal against Congress' Vibha Patel, who is currently the President of the state Congress' women's wing.

Of the 15 promises made to the people of Bhopal, the first one read, "I will end corruption in Bhopal Municipal Corporation."

The promise surprised many as it is the BJP which has been in power in BMC for the last 17 years.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress said, "This is an acceptance by the BJP that there is corruption in the BMC."

Some other promises made by Rai in the advertisement also drew the attention of the Congress, which indicated that the city still lacks a better drainage system, as one of the promises read: "I will make a master plan to resolve sewerage and drainage problems in the city."

State Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra said, "The BJP has been in power in almost all the municipal corporations for the past several years. Today the party says it will end corruption in BMC. So what were they doing for the last so many years? It is an acceptance by the BJP that BMC is under the grip of huge corruption."

Mishra alleged that despite 17 years of rule in the state and in the BMC, the BJP could not provide potable water to the people of Bhopal and Indore.

"Every summer, people have to struggle for water in Bhopal, yet the BJP says it has turned the state capital into a world class city. Roads have been built on paper, but not on the ground, while drains get chocked even after a drizzle," he added.

Voting for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh was held on Wednesday. Polling for the second and the last phase is scheduled on July 13. The counting of votes will take place on July 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor