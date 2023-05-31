BJP's Suvendu Adhikari questions excessive security for Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, May 31 Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday questioned the excessive police arrangements and security for the ongoing mass outreach programme of Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In a Twitter message Adhikari has alleged that the excessive security arrangements are made comprising the safety aspects of the common people.

He also drew reference to the security arrangement for the Prime Minister. "The Special Protection Group (SPG) provides security to the PM of India. Must be the highest level of Security Cover allocated to any person in the country. Right? WRONG. Check out the Bhaipo Protection Group. 2245 Police Personnel deployed in a single day (today) to protect just 1 persona"Hon'ble Nephew of CM & HM @MamataOfficial," Adhikari's Twitter message read.

The leader of the opposition also claimed that the security arrangements for the heads of states across the world are nothing compared to that by the ruling party's national general secretary.

According to him, such a massive security arrangement looks odd in a situation when the law & order situation in the state is deteriorating. "The law & order situation of WB has deteriorated extremely. If we just consider the last month; dozens of people including women & children have died due to explosions, there have been countless murders (including political), and several instances of atrocities against women. The Police Stations of South Bengal are almost empty, with policemen guarding the streets for one individual, as he is out on a political tour. The Home Department of WB isn't just bothered about the common people. Their priority is just 1 individual. Ultimately, the people of WB are just like sitting ducks, with no protection, waiting for something bad to happen," the leader of the opposition has claimed in his Twitter message.

