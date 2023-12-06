Blinken emphasises to Chinese FM to discuss preventing Israel-Hamas war from spreading

Beijing, Dec 6 The top diplomats from China and the US discussed the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group in a call, Beijing and Washington said on Wednesday, the media reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "reiterated the imperative of all parties working to prevent the conflict from spreading," according to the US State Department.

Beijing said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed in turn that, regarding the war, "the top priority is to ceasefire and end the war as soon as possible".

"Major countries must adhere to fairness and justice, uphold objectivity and impartiality, demonstrate calm and rationality, and make every effort to cool down the situation and prevent larger-scale humanitarian disasters," Wang said, according to the Foreign Ministry.

He reiterated Beijing's calls for a two-state solution to the conflict, stressing that "any arrangement involving the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people," The Times of Israel reported.

"China is willing to work with all parties to make efforts to this end," he said.

--IANS

