Blinken vows 'ironclad commitment' to Israel

Jerusalem, March 28 US State Secretary Antony Blinken has said his country has an "ironclad commitment" to Israel.

The remark was made at a joint press conference on Sunday after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Deal or no deal, we will continue to work together and with other partners to counter Iran's destabilising behaviour in the region," said Blinken, whose regional tour also focuses on calming the US allies in the Middle East over the emerging renewed nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

For his part, Bennett said Israel is "concerned" about the US intention to remove Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps from the US list of "foreign terrorist organisations," adding he hopes the US will listen to "concerned voices" from the region on the issue, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

The two officials also discussed Israeli efforts to mediate on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the "warming in relations between Israel and the countries of the region, particularly the strengthening of the Abraham Accords."

The US Secretary of State will later participate in a historic meeting with Arab Foreign Ministers from Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

