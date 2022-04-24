Boat carrying 60 people sinks off Lebanon's Tripoli

Beirut, April 24 The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) announced in a tweet that a boat carrying 60 people has capsized in the waters off the northern city of Tripoli.

The organisation on Saturday evening said it has sent seven ambulances to the port of Tripoli to help in the rescue process, Xinhua news agency reported.

There is no report of casualties yet, and LRC did not identify the victims nor their destination or the purpose of the trip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor