Bombay HC orders razing illegal portions of Narayan Rane's bungalow in two weeks

Mumbai, Sep 20 In a jolt to Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the Bombay High Court ordered the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish illegal portions in a bungalow belonging to his family's company within two weeks, here on Tuesday.

A division bench of Justice R.D. Dhanuka and Justice Kamal Khata also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the company while dismissing a plea seeking directions to the BMC to consider a second application for regularisation of the unauthorised constructions.

The court also declined the petitioner company Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt. Ltd's plea for a 6-week stay on the demolition order on its Juhu bungalow to enable them to approach the Supreme Court.

In March this year, when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, the BMC had served a notice to KREPL ordering it to remove the alleged illegal works of around 300 per cent on its premises within 15 days or face demolition and recovery of charges.

The KREPL had challenged the notice and after the MVA government was toppled, filed a fresh application to the BMC for regularisation on various grounds, which has been rejected.

