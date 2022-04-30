Brazilian tourism spending abroad jumps 173%

Brasilia, April 30 Brazil travelling abroad spent $1.4 billion in the first two months of 2022, a 173 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published by the Central Bank of Brazil.

The bank's report on Friday said the jump in tourism spending abroad was due to relaxed health restrictions as Covid-19 cases declined, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since March 2020, such spending dropped because of travel restrictions and a depreciation of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar.

Despite the increase, Brazilian tourism spending abroad remains well below the pre-pandemic period.

In the same period of 2020, Brazilian travellers spent $2.32 billion abroad, that is 55.7 per cent more than in the first two months of this year.

