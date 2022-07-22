Brazilian Workers' Party officially launches presidential candidacy of ex-Prez Lula

Rio De Janeiro, July 22 Brazil's Workers' Party has officially launched the presidential candidacy of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the upcoming October election, after he was nominated by party delegates.

The event in Sao Paulo was hosted on Thursday by the Federation of Hope Brazil, consisting of the Workers' Party, the Communist Party of Brazil and the Green Party. Former Sao Paulo Governor, Geraldo Alckmin was nominated as the Vice-Presidential candidate, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lula, 76, who served as Brazilian President from 2003 to 2010, will contest in the Presidential election on October 2, and his major rivals include incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a second term.

The nomination coincided with the opening of the convention period, after which, political parties will have until August 15 to officially register their Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates with the Superior Electoral Court.

As of August 16, candidates can officially start campaigning online and in public spaces until the day before the election. In case no candidate wins 50 per cent of the valid votes, a run-off is scheduled for October 30.

