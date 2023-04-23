Brazil's Lula advocates peaceful resolution of Ukraine war
By IANS | Published: April 23, 2023 01:00 PM 2023-04-23T13:00:03+5:30 2023-04-23T13:10:08+5:30
Lisbon, April 23 On his visit to Portugal, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that ...
Lisbon, April 23 On his visit to Portugal, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that it is necessary to "choose a third way" to build peace for the war in Ukraine.
"I don't want to please anyone. I want to build a way to bring the two (Russia and Ukraine) to the table," Lula said.
Lula arrived in Lisbon on Friday on his first visit to Europe since being re-elected president, with an agenda that includes a Portugal-Brazil summit, at the end of which the two countries signed 13 bilateral cooperation agreements covering such areas as education, justice, health, economy, and culture, reports Xinhua news agency.
In a joint declaration, Lula and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized their commitment to international law, the UN Charter, and peaceful resolutions of conflicts.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app