Brazil's Lula advocates peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

Lisbon, April 23 On his visit to Portugal, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that it is necessary to "choose a third way" to build peace for the war in Ukraine.

"I don't want to please anyone. I want to build a way to bring the two (Russia and Ukraine) to the table," Lula said.

Lula arrived in Lisbon on Friday on his first visit to Europe since being re-elected president, with an agenda that includes a Portugal-Brazil summit, at the end of which the two countries signed 13 bilateral cooperation agreements covering such areas as education, justice, health, economy, and culture, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a joint declaration, Lula and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized their commitment to international law, the UN Charter, and peaceful resolutions of conflicts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor