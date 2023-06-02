BRICS foreign ministers condemn terrorism in all its forms

New Delhi, June 2 The BRICS foreign ministers have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting held in Cape Town on Thursday, they recognised the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalisation.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the conference.

The ministers are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens, the statement said.

The BRICS ministers reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.

They called for strengthening the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, including the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC) and also the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC), and for preserving their integrity and effectiveness to maintain global stability and international peace and security.

The BRICS foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the framework of BRICS cooperation under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

They said that the three pillars uphold the grouping's spirit featuring mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and consensus.

The BRICS foreign ministers exchanged views on major global and regional trends and issues.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the G20 to continue playing the role of the premier multilateral forum in the field of economic cooperation, that comprises both developed and developing countries, where major economies jointly seek solutions to global challenges, the statement said.

They looked forward to the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit under the Indian G20 presidency.

