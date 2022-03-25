Bring back body of Gujarati fisherman who died in Pak jail, Cong MP to Govt

New Delhi, March 25 Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday urged the Centre to bring back the mortal remains of a Gujarati fisherman who died in Pakistan jail around one-and-a-half months ago.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said that the fisherman was arrested by the Pakistani security personnel on the high sea. Despite serving his jail sentence, he was not released. Recently, it was learnt that he died of unknown reasons.

A total of 580 fishermen from Gujarat are lodged in Pakistan jails and many of them are languishing despite completing their three months' sentence.

During the Zero Hour submission, AAP Member Sanjay Singh raised the issue of Insurance companies swindling consumers and how the government was turning a blind eye to it.

"Insurance companies, in collusion with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) fix the appointment of surveyors and cheat the consumers." Survey for the compensation should be done in a fair manner, he demanded.

While raising the data protections of the minor girls of Karnataka, the Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor said that the government needs to protect the data rights of everyone, particularly of minor girls and women. She also said that personal data of minor girls was leaked in Karnataka during the hijab row and personal photographs of Muslim women were leaked through Bulli Bai App, Tekfog also showed this.

Samajwadi Party Member Jaya Bacchan said that 78 per cent of the population depends on ground water in India and the country is also the second in arsenic contamination of water.

"UP has high arsenic contamination affecting 2.34 crore people and urging the government to install water purification plants in every district is a must," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor