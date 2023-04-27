Britain evacuates over 300 people from Sudan

Britain evacuates over 300 people from Sudan

London, April 27 Britain has evacuated 301 people from conflict-ridden Sudan in four flights, a spokesperson of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The spokesperson told reporters that four more flights, arranged by the British government, have left Sudan by the end of Wednesday.

Violent clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other places. The two sides agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 400 people have been killed and more than 3,000 injured since the unrest began, according to the WHO.

