BRS MP Keshava Rao moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss "abuse of central agencies"

Ahead of the start of the second half of the Budget session on Monday, the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) Rajya Sabha MP Keshava Rao has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 demanding discussion on the alleged "abuse" of central agencies by the government.

In the letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, BRS MP Keshava Rao said, "I desire to move the Motion, under Rule 267 (suspension of Business) of Rules of conduct of Business in the council to discuss the abuse of Central agencies like CBI and ED by the Government".

Rao further added, "I therefore move the following motion: That this house suspends the rule, pertaining to business listed in today's (13.03.23) Agenda as per the relevant Rules of conduct of Business in the council; and take up its discussion".

This follows after BRS MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday.

Kavitha was questioned in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. She had also asked the federal probe agency to postpone her questioning to Saturday, citing her hunger strike in Delhi on Friday. The central agency agreed to her request and rescheduled the questioning for Saturday.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam also gave the suspension of business notice, under Rule 267, to discuss the "post poll violence" in Tripura.

Viswam stated in the letter, "Under Rule 267 of the Rule of Procedure, I hereby give notice to suspend the business of the house for half an hour and to discuss the post poll violence in Tripura."

"The series of violent incidents have made thousands of innocent people homeless and several hundreds are injured," he added.

Binoy Viswam further added, "As we have seen there, the law and order situation is so worsened, that lives and property of citizens are under severe threat. This needs urgent discussion."

Other than Viswam, two Congress leaders have given adjournment motion notices.Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the increase in the price of LPG for domestic and commercial use.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'border situation' with China.

It is pertinent to note that an eight-member delegation of the Opposition parties comprising of the Opposition parties CPI(M), CPI, and Congress which were allies in the Tripura Assembly polls had visited the state to take stock of the situation in the areas where the alleged 'post-poll violence' occurred.

After returning from the northeastern state, the leaders held a press conference where it accused BJP of unleashing "unbridled attacks" on the people, particularly Opposition in the name of celebration after the party retained power in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The second part of the Budget Session beginning on March 13 will continue till April 6. During this period, the demand for grants will be discussed and the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1, will be passed.

The government will be also list a number of the key legislations for introduction and passage.

( With inputs from ANI )

