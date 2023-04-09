BRS to contest on all 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 : Andhra Pradesh Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief Thota Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that BRS will contest all the 175 seats in the next assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

While addressing a media conference, Thota Chandrasekhar said, "Our party will contest from all 175 seats in the next assembly elections. We will also contest from all the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state".

He further stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu have done nothing to bring Andhra Pradesh under the special status category.

"Neither CM Jagan nor former CM Chandrababu did anything on special status. Jagan could not get special status for Andhra Pradesh while being friendly with Prime Minsiter Modi," he said.

"TDP and YSR congress did nothing for Andhra Pradesh. The Polavaram project is a serious issue and both parties have not paid attention to it. Our party considers it a serious issue," he said.

He also said that BRS will become an alternative to Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

"BRS party will show influence not only in Godavari districts but in the whole of Andhra Pradesh. Workers from Godavari districts are joining in large numbers to BRS party. Yesterday, we orgzed a meeting with activists regarding the Visakhapatnam steel plant, and BRS workers attended in large numbers. Our party will become an alternative party to TDP and YSRCP," he said.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said that the results in the state Legislative Council elections clearly indicate that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will not return to power again.

