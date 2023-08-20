BRS will win 5-6 seats more than 2018 tally: KCR 

Hyderabad, Aug 20 Confident of scoring a hat-trick in Assembly elections slated to be held towards year-end, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday predicted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will win 5-6 seats more than its tally in 2018 elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Suryapet, he said he had no doubts about BRS victory in the coming elections.

"We will win 5-6 more seats compared to the last elections," he said.

TRS (now BRS) retained power in 2018 by winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

Attacking both the BJP and the Congress, KCR remarked that some new beggars have come for the elections and they were trying to lure people with false promises.

The BRS chief appealed to people not to believe them.

"Congress and BJP leaders want one chance. What have they done in the last 50 years," asked KCR.

The BRS chief said the Congress was promising that if it comes to power it will pay Rs 4,000 per month pension for senior citizens, widows and others.

"Are they giving Rs 4,000 pension in the states ruled by them," he asked.

KCR promised that BRS will enhance the pension. He said the party would soon announce the quantum of hike.

The chief minister earlier inaugurated new buildings of Suryapet district collectorate, integrated agriculture market, SP office, medical college and BRS district office.

Stating that many Congress leaders from the district worked as ministers in the past, he asked what they did for its development.

He wanted to know why they never thought of medical colleges in Suryapet, Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda.

He appealed to people to ensure that BRS win all 12 Assembly seats in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

He lashed out at both BRS and Congress for being anti-farmer.

He said while BJP wants to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets, the Congress is saying that three hour power is sufficient for farmers.

KCR stated that electricity cuts have started in Karnataka where Congress party recently came to power.

He claimed that the BRS government is the only state government to waive off farm loans of Rs 37,000 crore in two terms.

He said schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema were being implemented without involvement of middlemen and alleged that Congress wants to bring back the system of middlemen by scrapping Dharani portal.

He wondered how Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema could be implemented without the Dharani portal.

He claimed that with Dharani portal land registration can be done in just 15 minutes. KCR told people to use their vote carefully as it is through vote that they can write their own fate.

