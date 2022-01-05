BSF lodges protest during commander level meet with Pak Rangers

Jammu, Jan 5 A Sector Commander level meeting was held between Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers on International Border in Suchetgarh area on Wednesday during which BSF lodged strong protest regarding nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements, officials said.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG Border Security Force and Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander Pakistan Ranger Sialkot Sector.

This was the first sector level commander level meeting in the year 2022.

"During meeting, commanders of both the border guarding force discussed various border related issues. Main emphasis was given by BSF delegation on the infiltration attempts of Pak based ANEs and recovery of arms and ammunition and narcotics on international border and other issues related to border management," BSF said.

"A very strong protest was also lodged by BSF commander regarding all these nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements especially the Arms/Amns & Narcotics consignments seized by BSF in Ramgarh sector on 03 Jan 2022."

BSF said it reiterated that these types of activities from Pak side is unacceptable. BSF also strictly objected to the drone ops carried out by Pak regularly violating the International Border (IB). Other issues like construction work by Pak Rangers close to IB, intrusion of IB by Pak elements were also discussed.

"A better communication between the field commander to resolve all ops matter was also assured by the both commanders to maintain peace and harmony at international border. Meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding and to maintain peace and tranquility on border," BSF said.

