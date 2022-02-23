BSP chief speaking the language of BJP: Brinda Karat over Mayawati's 'Muslims not happy with SP' remark

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo Member Brinda Karat slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday saying that the leader is speaking the language of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Her comments came after the BSP supremo had said that Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party and voting for SP means Gunda raj and Mafia raj.

Speaking toBrinda Karat said, "She is speaking the language of BJP by targeting a particular community in this way, it is not appropriate at all. I understand the language of the BJP. The language of BJP has been abusive language in this election."

"The four phases of Uttar Pradesh elections have been held so far, the people have come and cast their vote. The positive thing is that there is a wave going on in Uttar Pradesh against the Yogi Adityanath government," added Karat.

Karat also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of giving divisive speeches that keep communal issues at the front.

"It is not for people of Uttar Pradesh but the people of the country as a whole to decide what should be the role of the Election Commission," she added.

Voting is being held in 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, today in the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor