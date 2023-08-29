BSP expels Imran Masood for praising Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow, Aug 29 Hours after he praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BSP president Mayawati expelled party leader Imran Masood citing "anti-party" activities.

Reacting to the development, Masood said that Mayawati had strayed from the path shown by Dr B.R. Ambedkar was responsible for the decline of the party in the past one decade.

Though he did not clarify his next political move, Masood said that he would continue to work for the weaker section and the downtrodden.

