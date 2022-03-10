BSP in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BSP's worst performance so far in UP assembly elections

The performance of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, has been very poor in this year's Assembly elections. At present, BSP has not been able to reach even double digits in Uttar Pradesh. This is the worst performance of the BSP so far.

Many had noticed the performance of the BSP which was pulling the power of Uttar Pradesh in one hand. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BSP had to face a major setback. This election was very important for the future of the party. However, the BSP's performance remained very modest. In the Uttar Pradesh election arena, the BSP has disappeared from the main stage. BSP chief Mayawati was also not very active in the campaign. Therefore, there was talk that the BSP did not take this election very seriously.

How was the previous performance?

In the 1993 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BSP contested 164 seats and won 67 of them. At that time BSP was in the government of Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party. However, due to a dispute between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kashiram, the BSP decided to quit the government. The BSP then formed a government with the support of the BJP. In this BSP-BJP government, Mayawati had become the Chief Minister. Later, Mayawati broke the alliance with BJP.

The BSP had won 67 seats in the 1996 Assembly elections. In the 2002 elections, BSP contested 401 seats and won 98 seats. In the 2007 Assembly elections, the BSP won 206 seats and came to power unilaterally. Mayawati completes five-year term In the 2012 elections, the BSP won only 80 seats. Then in the 2017 elections, the BJP wave hit the BSP hard. The BSP was able to win only 19 seats.

