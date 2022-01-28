Budget 2022: These is what retailers want from Union Budget 2022

Ahead of Union Budget 2022, many sectors and expects are giving their recommendations to the government for their development. Speaking on the same, the retailers also put their wish forward in front of the government, Ambareesh Murty, Co-founder, and CEO, Pepperfry said, “The need of the hour is to ensure small businesses and MSME’s have easier access to capital at lower interest rates, take steps to make doing business easier for them and to give an impetus to domestic manufacturing and consumption in core sectors like Furniture and Furnishings by reducing the GST rate from 18% to 12%.”

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.



